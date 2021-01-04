Breaking: Public, private schools in Lagos to resume January 18

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Public and private schools in Lagos have been ordered to reopen for 2020/2021 second term academic activities on Monday, January 18th 2021.

This was announced by the state commissioner for education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

Schools are also expected to make virtual learning available in the statement titled ‘All public and private schools in Lagos State to resume 18th January 2021’

It reads: “All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

“Schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms. Schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff,” the statement read in part.”

The commissioner said this was in line with the Federal Government’s directive and the second wave of the COVID-19.

