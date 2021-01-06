Breaking News
Pence defies Trump, says he won’t stop Biden win certification (Updated)

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence says he won’t stop Biden win certification after President Donald Trump had urged his deputy not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud.

“If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election,” Trump told cheering supporters outside the White House. “He has the absolute right to do it.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country.”

Trump rebuked “weak” Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having “turned a blind eye” and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

Pence, in defiance of President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the Electoral College votes from the November 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the Electoral College results.

Vanguard News Nigeria

