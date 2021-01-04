Breaking: Omoyele Sowore, 4 other activists remanded in Kuje prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 Presidential election, and Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and four other activists have been remanded in Kuje prison.

Sowore was arrested along with his friends for leading a “crossover protest” in Abuja. He was arraigned on three count charges: namely conspiracy, unlawful assembly and incitement.

READ ALSO:

Sowore denied all the charges, but a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, ordered he alongside others be remanded in Kuje prison.

Recall that a human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said that Sowore asked him to sue the Nigerian Police for torturing and violating his fundamental human right.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: