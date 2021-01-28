Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Okowa’s father, Okorie Okowa is dead

By Festus Ahon

THE father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa is dead.

He died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 88. The Governor’s father who hails from Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State, reportedly died at Asaba.

Until his death, the late Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa popularly called AOU was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero.

A family source told Vanguard that the Octogenarian has been on and off with illness.  However, the cause of death was not known as at press time.

Details later:

