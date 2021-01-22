Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Mafa, Gov Zulum’s hometown, under Boko Haram attack

On 7:31 pm
By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

An unconfirmed report indicates that some armed Boko Haram terrorists have invaded Mafa Local Government Headquarters of Borno State and are in heavy exchange of gunfire with security forces. Sources have said.

Mafa northeast is the hometown of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and is about 40km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

One of the sources said hundreds of residents are running into the Bush for safety, as troops make efforts to repel the attack.

Details later…

