Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Liverpool four years home run ended by Burnley

On 11:09 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Burnley’s English striker Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Jon Super / POOL / AFP) 

Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield came to a stunning end as Ashley Barnes’s late penalty earned Burnley a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now failed to win in five consecutive league games to see their title defence collapse as they remain six points behind leaders Manchester United in fourth.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!