By Demola Akinyemi

There was confusion, Monday morning in the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development along Jebba Road, ilorin when a Director, one Dr Khalid Ibrahim Ndaman was suddenly found dead in his office.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Dr Ndaman who until his death was a Director of Veterinary in the ministry was sighted coming to office in the morning hale and hearty .

Further checks revealed that it was when one of the staff went to meet him about an hour after his arrival, to discuss a pending official matter with him, that he met him dead.

Vanguard further gathered that Ndaman was resting his head on the table, but already dead.

One of the staff who craved anonymity told Vanguard in an interview, “The staff knocked his door, but no response so, after sometime he went inside. There was a pending official matter since Friday that he needed to conclude with him so he needed to see him.

“Having waited outside and no response the staff went inside the office and met him resting his head on the table. He greeted him no response until he moved close and touch him to realise that he’s already dead.”

Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara state police command, Kayode Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

