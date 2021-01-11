Breaking News
Breaking: Gunmen kill 3 mobile policemen in Ughelli

mobile policemen

By Perez Brisibe

THE spate of insecurity in Ughelli and environs in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, have continued to deteriorate following the killing of three mobile policemen by a gang of unidentified gunmen.

The incident occured at a fast-food spot located along the East-West road on Sunday night.

The attack is coming a few days after a new Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr. Benjamin Igometi took over the reins of affairs of the Ughelli ‘A’ division with a charge on him to curb the raising spate of insecurity in the area.

Though the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya was yet to confirm the incident when contacted, a source at the scene of the incident said the hoodlums took the slain policemen unawares, shot them at close range and made away with their rifles.

