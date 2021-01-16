Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Fresh concerns as Nigeria records 1,867 new COVID-19 cases

On 12:35 amIn Coronavirus Updates, Newsby
There are fresh concerns as Nigeria recorded 1,867 new COVID-19 cases which is one of the highest recorded as the country continues to combat second wave of the virus.

Lagos state still hold the ace for the most number of cases, recording 713 new cases followed by Plateau State with 273 cases.

In a bid to control the spread of the virus, there have been discordant tunes from stakeholders in the education sector on the “safest” time to return students back to school.

