Breaking: Fire guts immigration headquarters

The headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Abuja was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The service which disclosed this on its twitter handle, @nigimmigration, said the inferno affected some of its offices.

It however added that the fire was put out by operatives of its own fire station with assistance from sister-organizations around the airport.

“A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station and support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services”, the NIS tweeted.

