Breaking: Finally, Donald Trump leaves White House

Trump, White House
Over and out: Trump waved to the press before he boarded Marine One at the White House on Wednesday morning. Source: MailOnline

By Nwafor Sunday

US outgoing President, Donald Trump, Wednesday left the White after completing his tenure. He was spotted leaving with his wife, Melania, from the lawn of the White House. The incoming President Joe Biden will shortly be inaugurated as the 46th American President.

His inaugural speech will not be about Trump, according to Biden’s Spokesperson, Jen Psaki.

He said: Joe Biden’s first speech as president will not be about Donald Trump. “We spend a lot less time talking about and thinking about and worrying about Donald Trump than I think most people assume,” Jen Psaki, who will be the White House press secretary, told CNN.

“This is a forward-looking speech,” she said of the inaugural address, which Biden will deliver after he is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT).”

Details later:

