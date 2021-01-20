Breaking: FEC okays 65 as teachers retirement age

Kindly Share This Story:

…Sends Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021 to NASS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, which seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the current administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

The retirement age bill which has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval seeks to move teachers retirement age from 60 years to 65 while the years of service will also move from 35 to 40.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the first council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said some highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.

