Breaking: Fatokun, abducted Deputy VC Anchor University, regains freedom

By Idowu Bankole

Professor Johnson Fatokun, The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University Lagos, AUL, who was recently abducted in Nasarrawa State has regained freedom from his abductors.

A statement on the social media handle of Anchor University confirmed the released.

“To the glory of God, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Professor J.O. Fatokun, has been released,” Statement read.

It was earlier reported that how Fatokun had gone to drop his children in schools in Jos and Kaduna and was on his way back when he was abducted.

Recall how VANGUARD had reported that, Leaders of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, including the General Superintendent, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, are praying for the quick and safe release of Professor Johnson Fatokun, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, owned by the church.

The abductors have reportedly demanded N20 million ransom.

Though the university has not released an official statement on the issue as at press time, a source said members and leaders of the church in Nasawara State are doing necessary things to ensure the DVC is released.

He said the DVC lived in the state before and had gone to drop his children in schools in both Plateau and Nasarawa states when he was abducted while going to Keffi en route Abuja to board a plane to Lagos.

Fatokun joined Anchor University in 2017 after he had served as the pioneer DVC of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma.

He is expected to join his family on Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

