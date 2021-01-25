Breaking: Chelsea fire Lampard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea Football Club has parted ways with coach, Frank Lampard after a recent poor run of form, Vanguard reports.

The club made the announcement on Monday confirming earlier reports that the club legend would soon be shown the exit door.

The club described the decision as very difficult, and not one the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

A statement credited to club owner Roman Abramovich reads: “This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.



Vanguard News Nigeria

