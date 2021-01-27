Breaking: Buhari, Makinde, Akeredolu meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before the meeting, President Buhari had earlier after the Federal Executive Council meeting met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

READ ALSO:

The President also met with the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11 in his residence on Tuesday night.

The meeting with the governors and the monarch was centered on the security concerns in South West.

Details later..

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: