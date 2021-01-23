Breaking: APC debunks rumoured postponement of membership registration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed as tissues of lies, some online reports indicating that it has postponed its membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Party in a late-Saturday statement issued by the Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said a notice in circulation ascribing the postponement to him “is fake and highly mischievous”.

“The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop”, Akpanudoedehe stated.

Meanwhile, the party has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the exercise.

By the schedule, the party leadership would between Monday and Wednesday constituted and inaugurate the State Membership Registration Committees while it will also embark on a “Train the trainers” exercise.

Thereafter, registration materials would be distributed while the actual registration of members would commence on Tuesday, 2nd February.

