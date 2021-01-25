Breaking: Akeredolu didn’t order herdsmen to vacate Ondo — Chairman, Nigeria Govs’ Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi has said that the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu did not order herdsmen to vacate the state.

Fayemi said at a meeting with the leadership of Miyetti Allah on the quit notice in Akure said the governor was misrepresented.

” The order of the Ondo State Governor was misconstrued and misrepresented by a section of the media.

“He only ordered those occupying the Forest Reserves in Ondo State illegally to quit.

Details later…

