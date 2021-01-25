Breaking News
Breaking: Akeredolu didn’t order herdsmen to vacate Ondo — Chairman, Nigeria Govs’ Forum

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi has said that the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu did not order herdsmen to vacate the state.

Fayemi said at a meeting with the leadership of Miyetti Allah on the quit notice in Akure said the governor was misrepresented.

” The order of the Ondo State Governor was misconstrued and misrepresented by a section of the media.

“He only ordered those occupying the Forest Reserves in Ondo State illegally to quit.

