Boko Haram attack Borno community, say new service chiefs cannot stop them

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 24 hours after the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru took over from his predecessor, General Yusuf Buratai, Boko Haram sect yesterday attacked Dikwa town, in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state with hundreds of residents fleeing into the bush.

Following the replacement of service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau had boasted in a video he released immediately that the new service chiefs could not do anything to end the over decade crisis.

The sect members were said to have stormed the Borno community in a large number of gun trucks and motorcycles and engaged the troops as hundreds of residents flee into Bush for safety.

Fleeing residents told our Correspondent on phone from Dikwa that the town was under series sporadic gunshots and explosions as they ran for their dear lives. Dikwa is about 60km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and a stone throw from Mafa Local Government Area where Governor Babagana Zulum hails from.

Dikwa is in Borno Central, where its Shehu, His Royal Highness Dr Abba Tor Masta II died last week after a protracted illness. The Late Shehu’s Palace was hitherto taken over and declared as Home Base to one of the Top Boko Haram Commander and his lieutenants some year back before Troops recover it after a fierce battle.

