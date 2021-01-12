Biography of Chief (Dr) Mrs Folashade Noimat Okoya

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief (Dr) Mrs Folashade Okoya (Nee Adeleye) was born in Lagos on the 25th of April 1977 into the family of the late Afhaji Taju and Alhaja Nimota Adeleye. She is a Muslim and from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

Her early education was all in. Lagos where she grew up, she studied at Lagos State Polytechnic Isolo, where she obtained an OND in Banking and Finance.

She later studied Sociology at the University of Lagos.

A Banker and Sociologist.

She is a woman of Immense Dimensions and best known for her ebullient personality.

Chief (Dr) Mrs Shade Okoya is the:

1. Bewaji of Lagos,

2. Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland,

3. Yeye Oge of Epe Land

4. Ajisewa of Oke Ona Egba.

5. Patron of FADAN, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria.

She has interest in many areas of business; she is presently the Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Eleganza Cruise & Travels Limited, as well as a member Board of the Directors of Eleganza ‘Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

Fotashade’s transformation from just a famous pretty face to top-grade business executive, it turns out, has been a classic example of brains meeting opportunity Folashade’s talent endowments have activated to peak performance by her responsibilities at Eleganza Groups.

She has no one else but her husband to thank for providing the opportunity and she never fails to sing his praise for this. She also never fails to advise the younger generation to prepare themselves to benefit from opportunities by being well grounded educationally, and always alive to their responsibilities.

She is happily married to a Humble, Amiable, Enterprising, Honest, Intelligent and Prudent businessman. Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON), is the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Eleganza Group of Companies.

He is also the:

1. Aare of Lagos,

2. Bobajiro of Oke Ona Egba,

3. Aare Babalaje of Ajiranland

4. .0gbeni Oja of Epe land.

Chief (Dr) Mrs Shade Okoya is blessed with four beautiful children.

She is an intelligent and hardworking wife and mother for whom her busy schedules have not led to the neglect of being a parent and also her responsibility to domestic obligations. She has built a commendable bridge of good relationships not just with her family but also across the society. This is exemplified in her being bestowed with awards.

She is a fashionable woman, highly sociable and generous, also a renowned philanthropist and she is very supportive of her members of staff.

She was conferred with:

1. Style Personality of the year 2012 by the Glams ‘n’ Essence

2. African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiative (A.F.P.L.I) community matters of peace ’21st Sept.2010′

3. Eminace Role Model Award 2010

4. Doctor of Science DSC (Honorary Causa) in Business Management and Corporate leadership by the senate of European American University on 23rd August 2014.

5. Most Valuable Business Executive of the year 2014 conferred on her on 11th December 2014 by the board of trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporative Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora,

Accolades International Magazine Limited,

6. Patron of FADAN Association of Nigeria ’13th June 2015.

7. Lifetime Achievement Merit Award 2015 by Intern Center for Comparative Leadership for African Blacks in Diaspora Newline Communication on 27th August

2015,

8. Glamour Woman of the Year Award 2016 on ‘8th March 2016 Association of Media Woman Rewarding Excellence Women.

9. Woman of the Year, in 2016 by The Association of Media Women Rewarding Excellence;

10. 21st Annual Men of Achievement Award by corporate Press Service Inc 3rd Nov.2016

11. Business Women of the year VOW family focused Organization. Voice of Women Conference Award 2016 in Dec.2016

12. Dr. Joe Odumakin’s partnership programme with the United Nations 2017

13. Business Woman Entrepreneur of the year 2017 by City People International Magazine

14. Ambassador & Matron of Glamour Women Award 2018 by the Association of Media Women Convener & Founder Glamour Women Award

Presently she is the Deputy Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, and by virtue of this •position she is responsible for the day to day Management of this Company. The Eleganza Industrial City is a factory which started operation in year 2012 and is situated on over 35 hectares expanse of land along the Lekki Epe Expressway.

The Eleganza Industrial City Ltd has just re-positioned itself in the manufacturing business.

it produces various sizes and designs of:

1. Plastic Chairs.

2. Tables of different sizes.

3. Luggage.

4. Cooling Boxes/Food Warmers

5. Baby Diaper/Sanitary Pad.

6. Hair Thread.

7. Stainless Water Tank.

8. Shoes and Slippers

9. Plastic bottles Preform and Cap.

10. Beauty/Laundry and Multi-Purpose Soaps.

11. Hair Attachment & Weavons,

12. Disposable and Re-Useable plates and Cups,

13. Roofing Aluminum Sheet,

14. Cosmetic New product line range

The Company has over 3,000 workers thereby providing employment to the citizens of Lagos State and its environs. The has the vision of being the foremost producer of various household items in Nigeria within the next two years.

It also intends to commence the exportation of household items to all African Countries and beyond.

Her hobbies include Cooking, and Travelling

