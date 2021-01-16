Bielsa laments Leeds performance against Brighton

Kindly Share This Story:

Marcelo Bielsa admitted Leeds’ dip in form was giving him cause for concern after their 1-0 home Premier League defeat to Brighton.

Neal Maupay turned home the game’s only goal in the 17th minute to clinch a first league win since November for the Seagulls.

Leeds slipped to a third straight defeat in all competitions for the first time in 12 months under Bielsa and have yet to register a goal this year after struggling again to create chances.

“I link that to the last two games, not the game against Tottenham, but this causes me to worry,” Bielsa said.

Leeds mustered little in front of goal. Patrick Bamford completely missed Raphinha’s low first-half cross six yards out and Jack Harrison fired narrowly wide at the start of the second period. Otherwise, there was little else.

Bielsa’s side failed to retain possession in Brighton’s half due to repeated misplaced passes on a heavy Elland Road pitch.

“I don’t want to link the performance or the defeat to the state of the pitch,” Bielsa added. “I think we could have got a better result anyhow.

“We defended below our capabilities, below our usual level. We only managed to recover the ball close to our own goal.

“When we lost the ball the adaptations took us to the edge of our own area to recover the ball.

“And we attacked below our usual capabilities. We didn’t attack well and we didn’t defend well. We didn’t play well.”

