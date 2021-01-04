Bello emerges outstanding governor on COVID-19 response

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been voted the Outstanding Governor in Response and Management of COVID 19 Pandemic in 2020 in Nigeria.

Founder/Executive Director, African Youths Initiative on Crime Prevention, AYICRIP, Ambassador Chris lbe, said this in a statement on Monday, after the 11th Annual Board of Trustees Meeting of AYICRIP, weekend, in Lagos.

While addressing newsmen in Lagos, Ibe said the award was coming as an appreciation and recognition of his commitment and outstanding contributions in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in Nigeria.

He noted that AYICRIP, an organisation with the United Nations ECOSOC STATUS Accreditation and with focus on youth development and crime prevention in African, arrived at this decision after analysing the response and management approach adopted by different governors of the federation during the national lockdown.

He stressed that it was realised that through his approach in responding to the pandemic, Kogi State was adjudged the less traumatised state during the lockdown with few COVID-19 cases.

“Governor Bello defeated three other finalists among the nominees (Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers) to emerge winner after rigorous selection process,” lbe said.

