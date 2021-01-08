Beauty entrepreneur, Diiadem unveiled as Hush’D Makeover’s brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ex model, video vixen and beauty entrepreneur, Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba popularly known as Diiadem has been unveiled by Hush’D Makeover as their brand ambassador. The unveiling took place in Lagos at the company’s office on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Speaking at the unveiling event, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Omotunde Ahmed reveals why they are signing the beautiful ex model and video vixen who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Beauty By AD to lead the charge in their brand promotion and visibility.

According to her, “She is an ambitious woman who is passionate about beauty and skincare. She understands the importance of looking after your skin despite a hectic schedule which makes her happy to work with us. We love her fresh sense of style, upbeat spirit and like us, recognizes the importance of self-care. Welcome on board Diiadem! We look forward to doing great things with you as our ambassador,” said Abiola Omotunde Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover.

“Her keen interest in her skin care routine; her means of communication with the public; her poise and brand identity; and lastly her complexion sealed the deal for us,” she added.

Hush’D Makeover Limited, established in 2015 is a made-in-Nigeria organic skincare brand.

Vanguard News Nigeria

