Bayelsa Assembly dismisses impeachment plot against Gov Diri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa House of Assembly has dismissed the rumoured plot by the House to impeach Governor Douye Diri, describing it as “unfounded, vexatious and targeted at distracting the House from its legislative duties.”

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday at Conference Hall of the Assembly complex, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Barr. Tare Porri, said the assembly has never at any point contemplated an impeachment against the governor, Senator Douye Diri, adding that there was no feud with the governor to warrant impeachment of the governor.

Porri, who is also the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, flanked by he member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 3, Moses Marlon, pointed out that the assembly is working in conjunction with the executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

His words: “Let me for the umpteenth time on behalf of the leadership of sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere, that the sixth Bayelsa House of Assembly has never at any point contemplated carrying out an impeachment against our highly esteemed miracle governor of Bayelsa State.

“As a matter of fact, the said rumour is unfounded, vexatious and is targeted at distracting the hard-working sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly. There is no feud between the state assembly and the executive arm. The assembly is working very hard in conjunction with the executive arm in order to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.”

“As such we want to warn those detractors, those who are peddling unfounded rumour, those who think they can just wake up one day to accuse a House made of the respected members representing 24 constituencies, it is quite unfortunate that we have to grapple with this kind of situation in the state, Bayelsa State has gone through a lot, and this is the time for all of us to rally round the miracle governor to deliver on his campaign promises.

“On behalf of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, we want to condemn in its entirety, the unfounded rumour peddling around Bayelsa State and beyond that, the Bayelsa State Assembly has concluded plans to impeach Senator Douye Diri. We have never at any point contemplating same, we are working in clear partnership and synergy and we are supporting the governor to declare on his campaign promises.”

