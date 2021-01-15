Bauchi police confirms kidnapping of former lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The abduction of a former member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi who represented Ningi Constituency in the last Assembly has been confirmed by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili said Ningi was kidnapped yesterday by four men who appeared to have been trailing him.

“The former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis.”

“Information has it that he was trailed by his abductors who were said to be four in number in a gold colour car with which they trailed from where he was coming from to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House,” he said.

According to the PPRO, the kidnappers who were said to be wielding guns, seized their victim and drove away with him in the car they brought.

“As of this morning (Friday) that I am talking to you, they have not called yet, but our intelligence men are working to get to the root of the situation,” he added.

