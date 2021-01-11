Bauchi Dep governor, Journalists clash over ill-treatment of members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The Correspondents Chapel in Bauchi has clashed with the Deputy governor, Baba Tela over harassment of some journalists at his office on Monday before the commencement of a press conference.

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi Chapter, in a press statement, resolved to boycott coverage of all activities of the office of the deputy governor over what it called ‘ill-treatment’ of its members.

The decision followed an incident that happened at the office of the Deputy governor where he harshly asked members of the Press who were in his office on an invitation to cover a meeting that they should go out as they were not needed.

Secretary of the correspondents’ chapel Mr Samuel Luka said the decision to boycott the deputy governor was taken in an emergency congress meeting held at the chapel’s secretariat after the incident.

According to him, members observed that the manner in which the deputy governor disrespected journalists at the venue of the assignment in the presence of some stakeholders was unpleasant.

“The chapel wishes to express dismay at the action of the deputy governor which is uncalled for and is capable of jeopardizing the working relationship between correspondents and the office of the deputy governor,” the statement reads in part.

