Bauchi Auditor-General’s son escapes from kidnappers’ den

…As father undergoes surgery for bullet wounds

By Charly Agwam

Following the ambush of Bauchi State Auditor-General, Abdu Aliyu and his family by suspected kidnappers, his son, 25-years-old Zilkifiru Mohammed has returned home after escaping from the kidnappers’ den.

Mohammed, who was kidnapped on Saturday evening alongside his father’s friend, Iliyasu Suleiman, along Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa highway after the Auditor-General was shot in the face, reportedly escaped in the early hours of Sunday while the kidnappers were sleeping.

A friend of the auditor-general’s son, who preferred not to be mentioned, told Vanguard that Suleiman could not escape with Mohammed because of his old age and the beating he got from the kidnappers.

He said the kidnapped victim found his way to a police station from where he called his family to inform them of his location.

The Police PRO of Bauchi Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, had earlier confirmed the incident, saying that the police is on the trail of the kidnappers, while also requesting the public to come forward with information that can help in the arrest of the kidnappers and release of their victim.

Vanguard gathered that the Auditor-General, who is fighting for his life at an undisclosed hospital, is billed to undergo a surgery as soon as possible.

