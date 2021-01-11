Auto crash claims 17 lives in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

The Federal Roads Safety Commission FRSC Sunday confirmed the death of 17 travellers in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state

The FRSC Unit Commander in Akwanga, Assistant Corps Commander Ebere Onyegbaduo said the Corp received a distress call of a fatal accident by 7 pm between Akwanga and Gudi Towns.

“We rushed to the scene and found a Commercial vehicle VW Sharon Bus and a Private Toyota Sienna Bus in flames with the occupants inside the burning vehicles.

Ebere said preliminary investigation showed that the Sharon Bus coming from Abuja overtook on a hill, and at a bend when it ran into the Sienna bus and the two vehicles went up in flames leading to the death of 17 People beyond recognition.

He said the body of the Sharon Bus have been deposited at the Akwanga General Hospital while those of the Sienna have been taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, ( DASH) in Lafia.

He cautioned drivers to avoid dangerous driving to safeguard their lives and of others.

The occupants of the Sienna salon car have been identified as Prince Nuhu Hamman Gabdo, his wife and Children.

Nuhu and his family were said to have been returning to Abuja after the visit to his town in Gashaka, Mambilla plateau of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The late Nuhu Hamman Gabdo was a staff with Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) in Abuja and held the traditional title of Ubandoma of Gashaka Chiefdom.

The four children who died along with their parents are Ummi, Ayman, Firdausi and Abdullah.

