Attack on Sunday Igboho’s house barbaric — Afenifere

Sunday Igboho

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-National socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, described the burning of freedom fighter, Mr Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho as barbaric.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said the attack shows it is time the Federal Government behaves like a government for all.

Odumakin said: “It is barbaric and we wait to see what the double-standard Nigerian state will do over the arson and those behind it. It is high time this government behaves like a government for all.

We strongly condemn the attack.”

