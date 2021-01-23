Attack on Fulani a social upheaval that may destabilise Nigeria ― ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

***accuses security agents of complicity

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has condemned the attack on a Fulani community in the southwest, insisting that such an act was a social upheaval that may destabilize the country.

ACF also alleged that security agents did nothing when the attack was carried out.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum, in a statement on Saturday entitled “STOP THE DRIFT IN THE SOUTHWEST”, recalled that the civil war in the 1960’s started with attacks and counter-attacks like the Oyo attack on Fulani.

He stated that “this morning, we received reports of an attack by Yoruba Youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

In the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.”

“There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for the Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland is the instigator of the attack.”

“The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.”

“The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and State Governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60’s started with attacks and counter-attacks like this.”

“The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself. Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law allowed to take its course.”

“If this is not done there maybe counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: