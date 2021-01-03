Breaking News
ASUU mourns late Professor Ibidapo Obe

On 10:47 pmIn Educationby
Professor Ibidapo Obe

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Lagos, UNILAG, chapter has described the death of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo Obe as very shocking.

The Chapter Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, while speaking with our corespodent on Sunday night, said with Ibidapo-Obe’s death, the nation has lost a quintessential scholar and seasoned university administrator.

“He was an alumnus of UNILAG and also the Vice Chancellor of this great institution from 2000 to 2007. He was also the pioneer VC of the Federal University in Ebonyi State, one of the universities set up by the Goodluck Jonathan adminstration.

“As a union, we are shocked by the development and our heartfelt condolences to his family members and relations,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said it was unfortunate that Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe died at this moment.

“We are saddened by the development and we pray that God accepts his soul,” he said in a telephone chat.

Also, the spokesman of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, Mr Layi Olajumoke, where he was the Pro-Chancellor, expressed grief about his death. The university is expected to make a formal statement later.

