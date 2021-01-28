As Nigerian, Wike has right to contest 2023 presidency – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that as a Nigerian the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has the right to contest for the 2023 presidency.

The party also urged the Rivers State Government to stop fabricating tales in an effort to deny Governor Wike’s interest to contest the presidency in 2023.

It would be recalled that the state government, had following the emergence of posters with Wike’s image in Abuja claiming his (Wike’s) interest in the 2023 presidency, distanced the governor from the posters.

But, spokesman of the party in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, alleged that the Governor’s real intent in spending Rivers money in parts of the country was for the 2023 interest, adding that the move has been exposed.

Nwuke said: “Governor Wike should have exhibited courage, not cowardice in telling Nigerians the truth. The truth is that he scheming. He has been exclusively funding the PDP, especially in the northern states, in preparation for his ambition in 2023.

“As a Nigerian, Governor Nyesom Wike has a right to run for the presidency; He has a right to donate chunks of money if he has so much to lavish; those rights do not amount to the right to spend Rivers money arbitrarily.”

He claimed that the Governor was using the state fund to finance his presidential ambition, adding that those who have benefitted from the goodwill of the governor were responsible for postal that flooded Abuja last week.

“Despite attempts by the Governor to pull red herrings over the eyes of well meaning Rivers people, the primary reason why Rivers people are being starved, shoved aside and abandoned has been revealed.

“Rivers money has been used secretly to finance a presidential project and make other Nigerians rich while our people are left to wallow in abject poverty.”

“Everything is now in the open. Those who have received an overdose of Rivers money have decided to print posters announcing the actual intention of Governor Wike in 2023.”

Nwuke urged the people of the state to speak up against the perceived reckless spending of their Commonwealth by the governor.

“Yet, the Governor continues to throw money in the air; and continues to shy away from tackling matters which directly affect the welfare of the Rivers working class and the well-being of Rivers people.

“Painfully, the money that the Governor is busy wasting and spending like his personal wealth belongs to Rivers State. Rivers people are gradually speaking up. They need to speak truth to power.

“We have sympathy for those who think that they can fool Rivers people. Rivers people are no fools. Rivers people have their eyes on the ball and they know that the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike is clearly taking them for a ride,” he added.

