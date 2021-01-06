Arise empowers #ENDSARS protestants with cash gift

Kindly Share This Story:

The Arise Foundation for Women, Youth and Family Development, in collaboration with Aderoju Ayoade Adekanmbi Foundation, has empowered over 100 youths with cash gifts and over 100 children with educational materials and uniforms in Lagos and Oyo states.

The intervention, tagged “#EndSARS with cash funds to do business,” had over 100 youths that participated in the 12-day October nationwide protests as beneficiaries.

They were given N10,000 each and over 100 children were given N10,000 to buy educational materials and uniforms for schools.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arise Foundation for Women, Youth and Family Development, Mrs. Joke Akinseye, said empowering the youths accelerates the economic growth and continuous development of a nation.

She noted that what motivated her work in the community was her background, having lived in the UK for over two decades which operate a welfare system.

She said in the UK, the poor in the society are looked after by the government or charity organisations to ensure they live a better life.

She stated that with this background, she believes in assisting the downtrodden to be lifted up.

According to her, “what operates in the UK is exactly what I am practising here in Nigeria. In the UK, no one can say they have no food to eat, or not educated for lack of money.

“If you want to do business, you have assistance, and also in whatever career you choose to go with.”

The Arise Foundation Founder added that many of the youths in Nigeria are unemployed and that this is sad because they are the future of Nigeria.

In the UK, we have youths that cause disruptions or antisocial behaviour because they wanted attention, such youth needed love and caring.

