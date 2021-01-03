APFFLON lauds stakeholders for aviation, maritime sectors’ progress

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dave Oludare Oso

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria, APFFLON, has applauded stakeholders in the aviation and maritime industries for their immense contribution to the progress and development the sectors have made in the past year.

In a statement by its national president, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, APFFLON said as an advocacy group, it has relentlessly followed activities in both sectors and can confidently commend individuals, groups and agencies of the government that have done very well in 2020.

The statement read: ”We wish to specially appreciate the Nigeria Shippers Council and its Executive Secretary, Mr. Hassan Bello for the great efforts being put in positioning the Council at its rightful place. We hope to see a completely sanitized system in the coming year. We also commend the Nigeria Ports Authority led by Hadiza Bala Usman, Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, and National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC and its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye. The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited, SAHCOL, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, and other stakeholders for your wonderful co-operation.

”We also call on the leadership of Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN to turn a new leaf in the new year. As far as we are concerned, the present CRFFN management has not added value to freight forwarding practice in Nigeria since its inception.” The current Registrar of the Council, rather than take the Council to greater heights, has on the contrary, been constantly disrespecting elders and key players in the industry. We hereby urge all various associations not to be deceived by CRFFN accreditation but unite to make Nigeria take its rightful place in the comity of maritime nations.

”APFFLON as a key player in both sectors charge Dr Bashir Jamoh, DG, NIMASA to continue the good work at the agency. He started well, and we urge him not to relent in his efforts. We specially appeal to SON to emulate NAFDAC by carrying stakeholders along in their policies and innovations.

”The Comptroller General of NCS,Col. Hameed Ali, should review and improve both customers relationships and operations as a key govt agency.”

Ogunojemite also said shipping companies, terminal operators and cargo handling companies should improve on their services and increase their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

”We also appeal to the government to expedite the rail projects and fix the road infrastructure across the country. We hereby call on all the stakeholders to contribute collectively and individually to the greatness of aviation and maritime industry. We at APFFLON wish you all a very merry Christmas celebration and a prosperous New year in advance”” he said.

