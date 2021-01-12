Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu— ABUJA

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Umar Tsauri, has described All Progressives Congress, APC, as a political club that has nothing to offer heavyweights such as Yakubu Dogara and Dave Umahi.

The PDP scribe made the description in an interview with Vanguard, where he expressed optimism that, ahead of the 2023 polls, Umahi (Ebonyi State governor) and Dogara (ex-Speaker, House of Representatives), and others who quit the party for APC, will return “in the interest of Nigeria”.

Tsauri told Vanguard that Umahi and Dogara needed to join the PDP in its quest to salvage Nigeria and reposition it for the good of her citizens.

Tsauri said: “I have the highest optimism that Yakubu Dogara and Governor Dave Umahi are coming back to base before 2023.

“APC is not their platform. They cannot survive in a political club. They are politicians, not registered club members.

“I will like to say too that no political party will be happy to lose a member no matter how small that member maybe, not to talk of people with political names and value like former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and a sitting governor, Dave Umahi.

“It’s really a pity but politics is always dynamic – soldier goes, soldier come. 2023 is not 2021. We have time to make amends.”

Senator Tsauri also took exception to repeated allegations by President Muhammadu Buhari of poor management of the nation’s resources by the PDP while in power.

According to him, “I will not like to join issues with anybody on this laughable allegation. PDP is not human but a concept. The people make or unmake the concept.

“The question is: from the messenger to the President in the APC, count who and who was not in PDP? They looted in the PDP and they are looting and looting in the APC. Who is fooling who?”

