APC continues strive for unity ahead of 2023 in Oyo

As party stalwarts gathered in Ibadan to chart new course

By Adeola Badru

Party leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Thursday, gathered in continuation of their strive to unite aggrieved members of the party ahead of 2023 elections in the state.

The party stalwarts made a collective vow to work assiduously with other stakeholders to dislodge the government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in the state at Ibadanland Stakeholders, Leaders and Elders Forum, held at the Ibadan Civic Centre.

The forum had in attendance notable political gladiators within the progressive fold in Ibadan and all the speakers were unanimous in their call for unity and harmony among leaders and members of the party particularly as the nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise drew nearer.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the over 3-hour stakeholders meeting and signed by Alhaji Adesina Alabi, the need for unity, oneness, and togetherness within the party was re-echoed, as this was considered very essential for the party to bounce back and reclaim its lost glory and thus emerge stronger and more virile.

The communiqué added: “Conveners posited that the Meeting was the brainchild of some concerned members of Oyo APC who feel the need for Progressive family members across the eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland to channel a new course and mobilize for unity, harmony, and cooperation with a view to repositioning the party.”

“Conveners emphasized that the Meeting was not at the instance of individual, group or bloc of aspirants or those seeking to hijack the Party for selfish reasons. More so, efforts were made to reach out to all gladiators and prospective aspirants without any exception as they all pledged their support for the bold initiative.

“Conveners regretted the step taken by some faceless people to discredit the Meeting through sponsored noise in the mass media which was aimed at discouraging genuine members/delegates from attending the Meeting. However, stakeholders again appealed to those behind the futile call for boycott of the Meeting to have a rethink and join others to rebuild Oyo APC if they were genuine in their claims as members of the party.”

“Stakeholders at the Meeting were, therefore, unanimous in their call for more commitment, team spirit and love for one another among Party faithful as the 2023 general election beckons.”

“At the Meeting, it was reported that Progressive elements from Ibarapa axis expressed their desire to be carried along in the efforts to reflect Ibadanland/Ibarapaland Agenda for the APC.”

“Stakeholders welcomed briefing from the National Headquarters of the APC ahead of the forthcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise which the promised to accord all necessary support to ensure that a good population of existing and new members are captured in the exercise.”

The party, however, expressed gratitude to eminent party leaders especially the former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who was represented at the Meeting by Chief Wale Ohu and also the state caretaker chairman, Chief Akin Oke.

In an interview with newsmen, a stakeholder of the party, who was a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, boasted that the party is coming stronger to win the governorship election and other elections in the state in 2023.

His words: “APC has recounted its mistakes and challenges and we are better focused now to face 2023. People in Oyo State have already accepted APC, because of the challenges we had during the 2019 elections, that was why the mantle fell to another party.”

“But I want to tell you APC is coming stronger than before to win the governorship and other elections in Oyo State in 2023. We have our plans, we have our strategies and we are going to recover the governance of Oyo State in 2023,” Prof. Adedoja vowed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

