Apapa Gridlock: NPA commences electronic call system

*Warns stakeholders against non-compliance

IN a bid to find a permanent solution to the problem of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs, the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced implementation of the much-awaited electronic call-up system for trucks accessing the terminal to load cargoes and containers.

In a statement by Mr. Nasiru Ibrahim, Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications department of the NPA, the agency said that the electronic truck call-up system is designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.

According to Ibrahim, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.

He explained that an electronic platform has been created for ease of assessment by truckers, adding that the app will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports from next month.

Part of the statement reads: “Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up at http://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly.

“In addition to this, cargo owners are advised to ensure that empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto Platform.

“It is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the Port. All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company.

“The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the Port.

“The management of the NPA solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents, shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads.

“Non-compliance to the use of Eto and its guidelines will result in denial of access into the Ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.”

