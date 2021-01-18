AOP appoints Tori Abiola as conference director

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

Africa’s leading investment platform for energy sector, Africa Oil and Power, AOP, has appointed Olatorera (Tori) Abiola as International Conference Director.

Abiola is a graduate of Economics and Political Science at SOAS (University of London), with over 24 years work experience at the highest level in training , conference, events and marketing with Euromoney, Pfizer, Montgomery West Africa, Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales.

In December 2020, Abiola was in Abuja where she secured support for AOP exhibition slated for October 26 and 27, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites from Ministry of Petroleum, NBET and key stakeholders in the energy sector for the launch of AOP 2021 conference, aimed at building capacity for the energy sector in Nigeria with round table discussions for CFOs, General Legal Counsels, women in leadership, risk managements and security leads within the sector.

According to a statement, “Abiola brings to AOP her wealth of experience earned at Euromoney, where she grew business in Africa by 75 percent with her team. As Managing Director at Montgomery West Africa, she was instrumental to success of over 75 corporate conferences in Africa, Europe and Middle East which include SECUREX West Africa, Propak and Women of West Africa (WOWE), among others.”

She is also a founding member of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in Nigeria, an initiative supported by United Nations, geared at empowering women as entrepreneurs and poverty alleviation tools aimed to achieve SDG’ s and MDG’S.

“Her role as International Conference Director will feature the launch of AOP TV, a web base server which will profile and interview leaders in energy sector in Nigeria, international investors, development finance institutions, government agencies and key stakeholders in energy infrastructure development and investment.

“AOP already enjoy support and endorsement from the Africa Energy Chamber and partnership from OPEC, United Nations, leading international oil companies (IOC), and NOCs.

AOP Conference and Exhibition 2021 will serve as platform to move forward on the petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), support industrialisation and energy investment,” according to the statement.

