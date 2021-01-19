Anxiety as one dies in Edo community clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was fear and anxiety in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government of Edo state over the death of a young man identified as Ajitwewunmeshe Emmah popularly known as Lacombe who was said to have been shot and killed by yet to be identified persons.

The killing led to many shops in Ugbogbo part of Igarra not opening for business and a local market that holds in the heart of the area popularly called ofua-momo which opens once in four days was also deserted yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that there was a clash between two groups of masquerades who came out for a dance on Monday which led to several people sustaining various degrees of injuries inflicted with machetes and axes. Among the injured was the chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Chief Folorunsho Okomayin.

Yet, another version said the clash may not be far from the on-going clashes among rival cult groups in the state.

A member of the vigilante group in Igarra locality said “After the annual ekuochi festival, there is always the merriment later in the evening when several masquerades and young come back to town to continue the celebrations. On Monday, there were two masquerades that were permitted to come out but a third one came and instead of the members carrying sticks, they came out with knives, axes and machetes there was clash and several persons were injured and some hospitalised but normalcy was restored later that evening.

I was shocked when we heard in the early hours of yesterday that the boy was shot dead.”

Vanguard gathered that a formal complaint has been laid at the Igarra Police Station and police were already investigating.

When contacted, the traditional ruler of Igarra, HRH Obo Adeche Saiki, Otaru said “it has some connection with ekuochi and no doubt I believe that this issue of cultism also came into play. But this ekuochi festival was first banned and it was reopened after they reached some agreement to always be peaceful and this is the third one but I think we have go back to square one about the banning because it is an abomination for any masquerade to use its cane on an elder in the community.

Immediately the news of the death got to me, I immediately reported to the police and the army. They are already working to ensure there is peace in the land.“

Kindly Share This Story: