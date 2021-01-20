Breaking News
ANLCA boss charges new zonal executives on leadership

On 4:24 am
Shippers Council
SEMINAR – A cross section of participants at the Nigerian Shippers Council-sponsored seminar, in collaboration with ANLCA in Lagos

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Chairman, Registered Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, has enjoined newly elected chapter executives in its Western Zone to rededicate themselves to the service of members of the association, eschew bitterness and rancour, and remain above board in both their professional and leadership duties.

Mustapha gave the charge last week, during the swearing in ceremony of the elected chapter executives in Tin Can Island and Seme chapters, including Kirikiri Lighter Terminals chapter.

A by-election was conducted for the Lagos Airport Chapter earlier on Tuesday.

Addressing the elected officers after receiving their Certificate of Returns, Mustapha admonished them to strive to lift up the image and voice of ANLCA once again in their respective chapters, and to continue to cultivate peace towards amicable resolution of the crisis that has bedeviled the association, for over two years now.  

