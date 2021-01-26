AMCON releases female students 6 days after detention in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

Detained 344 Enugu students and staff of Providence High School on Tuesday regained freedom after six days of being held hostage by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, who sealed the entrance gate to their school.

The padlock with which the school was locked had been removed when visited by Tuesday afternoon.

When contacted one of the staff who simply identified himself as, Mr George, said that the corporation came earlier in the morning, removed the padlock and left.

“They came around in the morning to remove the padlock on the gate. It is a gradual thing. We believe will get over the trauma caused by the corporation”, he said.

Recall that on Thursday, 21st of January, 2021, AMCON led by Barr, Nick Omeye had initially around 1:40 pm stormed the girls’ boarding school with a team of over 40 heavily armed policemen and left shortly after.

“They later returned around 5.30 pm in a Gestapo style and allegedly sealed up the school gates with students and staff inside.

Vanguard report that 344 female students and staff of Providence High School, Independence Layout, Enugu were detained in the school premises by officials of AMCON.

