Allow northern girls finish school before marrying them off, UBEC boss, Bobboy begs parents

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi has begged parents in the North to allow their female children to conclude their secondary schools before considering them for marriage.

Bobboyi, who noted that girls’ education was vital to national development of any country, according to a statement by the commission’s Head, Public Relations and Protocols, David Apeh, spoke at the commission of Girl Child Community Center in Gafia Village, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Without education of the girl child, we can’t change our society, we should allow them to finish their secondary school education before marrying them up.”

“He made it very clear that he is not against marrying off girls but that parents should allow them to continue the search for knowledge even after marriage,” he reportedly said.

The statement read further: “The UBEC chief said the commission is glad for the Kastina State Government for its numerous policies of promoting basic education especially the girl child.

“In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Kastina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu identifies illiteracy and unemployment as a major threat to society.

“Alhaji Yakubu said Kastina State Government is prepared to work with UBEC to increase the number of such centres so that the girl child in Kastina will have access to proper education.

“The deputy governor commended UBEC and Senator Saddique Yar Adua for his role initiating the project in the state.”

