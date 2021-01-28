Allow girls finish secondary schools before marrying them off, UBEC boss begs parents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

EXECUTIVE Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr . Hamid Bobboyi, has begged parents in the North to at least allow their female children conclude their secondary school education before considering them for marriage.

Bobboyi said girls’ education is vital to the development of any country.

READ ALSO Israel, Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games

According to a statement by the Head, Public Relations and Protocols, David Apeh, Bobboyi spoke at the inauguration of Girl Child Community Center in Gafia Village, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Without education of the girl child, we can’t change our society, we should allow them to finish their secondary school education before marrying them off,” he said.

The UBEC boss advised that even after marrying, the girl child should still be allowed to continue the search for knowledge. He said the commission was glad with the Kastina State Government for its numerous policies of promoting basic education especially that of the girl child.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Kastina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, identified illiteracy and unemployment as major threats to the society.

He said Kastina State Government was prepared work with UBEC to increase the number of such centers, so that the girl child in Kastina would have access to proper education.

The deputy governor commended UBEC and Senator Saddique Yar adua for his role initiating the project in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: