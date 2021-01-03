ALLEGED SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF GIRL, 16: Police probe Ogun Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

*Suspect denies allegation, speaks on encounter with teenager

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police said it has commenced investigation into the allegations of sexual harassments of a 16-year-old secondary school girl by the state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

The Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, spoke in a reaction to a viral video circulating on social media that the Commissioner allegedly made attempt to sexually harass the girl.

Oyeyemi said the case was being investigated by the Area Commander Ogbere, saying the outcome would be made public.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner denied the allegation in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday.

Abudu-Balogun explained that he never made any attempt to sexually harassed the girl.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to a purported video circulating on social media of a girl alleging that I attempted to sexually harrass her.

“Let it be noted that in my entire life and political career, I have assisted many youth to secure jobs, some are working with me in my different businesses.

“On this said day, the girl was brought to my house by one of my loyalists who is her uncle, to assist her get a job as a Computer Operator at the ICT Centre I facilitated while I was serving as a member of House of Representatives years back which has been moribund but I am about to rehabilitate in order to empower more youths in our local government.

“I met her at my sitting room for few minutes where many of my loyalists were, people that came to visit me for the New Year. I chatted with the lady for few minutes and as part of my usual gesture, I gave her some amount of money for her transportation.

“A day after, I was informed by some people that I have been alleged to have attempted to sexually harrass the girl and I should invite the family for a meeting so as to settle the matter amicably.

“ It was after my refusal to yield to their threats that they went ahead to make a teleguided video leading the lady on what to say to implicate me. This is purely a political blackmail by my adversaries.

“Let me state emphatically that I never attempted to sexually harrass anyone.

“I therefore plead with my fans and loyalists to be calm and not engage anyone on the said matter as it is being handled by the police and my legal team”.

