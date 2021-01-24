Akwa Ibom urges street traders, illegal markets to relocate to designated places

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has advised all Street traders and operators of illegal markets especially around the plaza area, and other highbrow areas to relocate to designated trading places on or before February 1, 2021, or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Charles Udoh who announced this weekend in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, noted that activities of Street traders and illegal markets impede the free flow of traffic and expose traders and the general public to road hazards.

Udoh explained that the eradication of street trading in the UCC was a key component of the recently approved Environmental Beautification Policy for the UCC.

His words, “In line with Akwa Ibom State Government’s commitment to promoting a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment, the Ministry of Environment is launching ‘Operation zero tolerance’ to street trading and illegal markets in the Uyo Capital City (UCC).

“The increasing wave of illegal activities of street traders, indiscriminate display of goods on road setbacks, walkways, and hawking on major roads; particularly around the Plaza Area, Wellington Bassey Road, Airport Road, Aka-Etinan Road junction and other highbrow areas in the metropolis has become a major cause for concern.

“Accordingly, all street traders, hawkers, and operators of illegal markets around the plaza area, airport road, Aka- Etinan junction, and other highbrow areas are advised to relocate to designated trading places on or before February 01, 2021, or be prepared to face the wrath of the law

The Commissioner noted that the announcement served as the last warning prelude to the enforcement of this order by the Enforcement team of the Ministry of Environment.

He said that the current administration was committed to “fast-tracking the vision of sustaining our state as an environmentally friendly and the preferred destination for tourists and investors. A beautiful environment starts with you. Let’s do it together”

