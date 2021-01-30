Akwa Ibom Schools to resume February 1

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has approved Monday, February 1, 2021, as the resumption date for primary and secondary schools in the State for 2nd term academic session.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, Commissioner for Education, made available to newsmen weekend, in Uyo.

Etiebet said the second term would be concluded on April 1, 2021, and advised parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards were properly kitted daily with facemasks in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

She added, “Parents are also expected to provide their children and wards with all the necessary textbooks and writing materials.

“School authorities are charged to ensure provision Of hand-washing facilities including running water, hand sanitizers, and thermometers while ensuring that students, pupils, and teachers comply with physical distancing within the school premises.

“Students or teachers who feel sick are advised not to come to school, but seek medical help. The government will not tolerate lateness on the part of the students or teachers just as students caught loitering during school hours will be punished”

The Commissioner reminded the School’s community that the State’s Education Monitoring team was committed to ensuring that these directives were not flouted.

She stressed that School authorities are advised to ensure teachers complete their scheduled curriculum for the term in compliance with the State Government’s directive

“The Akwa Ibom State Government encourages school children to be serious with their academics in order to make their parents and the State proud

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is committed to reforming the education sector in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals even as he expects all hands to be on deck towards the realisation of this goal.

“And the Commissioner for Education on behalf of the State Government wishes all students and teachers a successful term”, Etiebet stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

