Air Peace says Sharjah-Dubai flights not affected by new UAE COVID-19 Protocols

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline yesterday said its Lagos-Sharjah flights are not affected by the new COVID-19 flight protocols introduced by the Dubai Airport’s Operations Control Centre, United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The new protocols indicate that from February 1, 2021, only Nigerians travelling directly from Nigeria would be allowed in Dubai and those transiting through other airports outside Nigeria would not be allowed into Dubai International Airport.

Also, ” in addition to COVID-19 PCR test that would last 72 hours, passengers are expected to undergo rapid Coronavirus test at the airport four hours before the departure of their flights”.

Reacting to the new travel protocol, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Toyin Olajide said that the COVID-19 rapid test at the airport four hours before departure does not affect the airline’s passengers who are expected to submit 72 hours coronavirus test result before the departure of their flights.

“We wish to draw the attention of our guests who intend to travel to Sharjah-Dubai with Air Peace that they are not expected to undergo rapid COVID-19 test at the airport four hours before departure, as indicated in the new Emirates COVID-19 protocols. They are expected to submit their 72 hours before departure test result.

“We wish to clarify this because Air Peace operates into Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and therefore its passengers are exempted from the rapid COVID-19 test four hours before departure,” Olajide said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

