AIB, LAAC partner on finding ways to reduce human errors in air accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, in partnership with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents ,LAAC, is organising a one day conference on ways of reducing human error in air accident.

The conference, which will be held physically and virtually, is scheduled to hold on January 15, 2021, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Lagos at 9 a.m with the theme: ‘Preventing Human Factors In Accident Occurrences.’

No fewer than 300 industry stakeholders such as airline operators, airport operators, investigators, safety inspectors, pilots, engineers and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking about the conference, Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, AIB-N, said that no fewer than 75 per cent of air accidents occur due to human factors.

Some of the human factors, according to him, include ” inadequate training for technical personnel, poor facilities, fatigue and poor communication between the cockpit and the control tower amongst others”.

He also explained that ” like the majority of accidents, these aviation disasters could have been prevented if the necessary precautionary measures were put in place or observed to stop their occurrences”.

Olateru further explained that though, ” a few of the human errors in Nigeria in recent time did not necessarily lead to loss of human lives”, he however lamented that replacement of any damaged parts in aircraft due to human errors cost the operators millions of naira, which could have been channeled to other important aspects of their operations.

READ ALSO:

He hoped that through the conference, the aviation industry in the globe especially in Nigeria would be safer, insisting that some of the serious incidents and accidents were avoidable.

The Commissioner also revealed that the bureau decided to partner with LAAC because of its antecedents in organising successful conferences with useful communiqué, adding that as a league of journalists, the association had in several occasions, promoted air safety and robust journalism.

He said: “LAAC is a dependable ally in this project, considering the various conferences that the association has held in recent years, which have impacted the industry positively. The conference is expected to among other things, educate airline and airport operators, aviation agency personnel, aviation reporters, accident emergency responders and other stakeholders on measures that can help reduce human factors in air accident and incident occurrences, while equipping aviation reporters with more knowledge for accurate reportage of accident and incident occurrences.”

Speaking also about the conference, the Secretary, LAAC Conference Planning Committee, Mr. Albinus Chiedu, said that the conference was important in order to improve safety in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, while the Commissioner of AIB-N, Engr. Olateru will be the Lead Speaker.

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu will be the Keynote Speaker.

The programme will feature a panel discussion session with representatives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) and other stakeholders in the panel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: