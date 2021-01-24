AGBOR GAS EXPLOSION: Oborevwori commiserates with victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday commiserated with victims of the Friday gas explosion in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, described the incident as very unfortunate and painful.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate gas explosion in Agbor on Friday. I share in the pains of those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident. I wished it never happened.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones and properties in the gas explosion in Agbor. May God grant the souls of those who lost their lives eternal rest. I pray for speedy recovery for those who suffered various degrees of burns and injuries”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, Sunday said the State Government has deposited N3 million for the continuation of the treatment of the victims at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin, Edo State.

Ononye who disclosed in Benin during his visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, to ascertain the condition of the victims of the gas explosion, assured the relatives and patients at the hospital of Government’s resolve to stand by them.

While promising that the State Government would not abandon them at this trying period, he said on hearing of the explosion, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa immediately directed him to visit the victims with the view to getting first-hand information on their welfare and also assist them with money for their treatment.

Ononye said the Governor’s good gesture was borne out of the fact that he has compassion for the wellbeing of Deltans and residents alike.

While condoling with them over the deaths recorded, he prayed for the quick recovery of those with various degrees of burns and advised the relatives to comport themselves and cooperate with the hospital management as the treatment progresses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

