AfCTA: Nigeria not ready for competition — ANLCA boss

By Godfrey Bivbere

WITH the commencement of the African Continental Trade Agreement, AfCTA, the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, have said the Nigeria was not ready yet for its implementation.

National President of ANLCA, Tony Iju Nwabunike, in an interview with Vanguard Maritime Report, said the country was not prepared for the trade competition that will be thrown up by the AfCTA.

Nwabunike pointed out that the agreement which will open up trade in the continent will be of benefit to countries that are ready and have products that are sellable.

He noted that with what is on ground, it will not be impossible for Nigeria to become a dumping ground for products from countries like Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa and Angola.

According to him: “From all indications we are not competitively ready to face the other African nations. The fear is that we should not go and display our ignorance because everybody is looking up to Nigeria as one of the biggest trading countries in the continent.

“We have countries like Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa and Angola; these are countries that have so many products to showcase. My worries are, what is Nigeria going to show case? Are we going to present low manpower? Which products are we ready to present because it is a borderless trade and anybody can go anywhere to buy goods and come back.

“Are we going to continually be a dumping ground? Most times Nigeria wait till that deadline before taking action. The committee that was set up for it, many of them are not even aware of what AfCFTA is all about.

“Who are the players, do they really know them? So when we do not use our first eleven on issues like this, I have my fears and reservations that we are heading for a very difficult situation that we cannot imagine.”

