Adegoke sets world-leading time at AFN All Comers 

By Ben Efe

Enoch Adegoke, on Saturday, at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria All Comers meet ran 10.16seconds in the men’s 100m.

It was his season-opening performance and was just shy of the 10.05seconds needed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics Games.

The performance with a legal wind of +0.8 is also the world-leading time for the 2021 season. Godson Brume finished second with 10.27seconds, while Alaba Akintola was third with 10.40seconds.

Favour Ashe won the men’s 100m final B, with a season’s best (SB) of 10.51s.

In the women’s final Joy Udo-Gabriel topped the field with 11.72s, Praise Idamadudu was second.

Speaking on the Adegoke’s performance AFN Technical Director, Brown Ebewele, stated that the run could have broken the 10.00 barrier, if not for the “dead tracks” of the Federation University of Akure tracks.

“It was a good run and certainly we could have seen a 9.99 effort by Adegoke. We are very hopeful that more of our athletes would earn qualification for the Olympics.

“We have the National Sports Festival coming, we also have other competitions we need to attend so that we can qualify more athletes and our relay teams.”

